Covid: Hundreds of Nissan staff in Sunderland self-isolating
- Published
Hundreds of staff at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland are self-isolating due to "close contact" with Covid-19, the company has confirmed.
It comes amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the virus in the north east of England.
The company, which employs 6,000 people at the Wearside site, said production in "certain areas" had been "adjusted" as it manages numbers off work.
A spokesman said Nissan was confident in its "rigorous safety controls".
The number of workers absent has not been confirmed, although Nissan denied it was as many as 700, as reported in the Financial Times.
The Japanese car maker said the wellbeing of its workforce was its "priority".
Meanwhile, the director of public health for the North East and Yorkshire, Prof Peter Kelly, said he suspected cases in the North East "will be pretty much double" the region's previous peak "within a few days".
South Tyneside, which borders Sunderland and Gateshead, continues to have the highest rate with 2,111 new cases in the seven days to 10 July - the equivalent of 1,398 per 100,000 people, according to government data.
Sunderland has the second highest and Hartlepool has the third.
The North East and Cumbria currently make up the top five council areas with the biggest week-on-week rises - South Tyneside, Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Allerdale and Redcar and Cleveland.
'Potent mix'
Prof Kelly urged people to continue wearing face coverings on public transport to protect others, when restrictions lift on Monday.
"I am concerned but I am hearted by the success of the vaccine and that whilst we are seeing increase in hospital numbers, it's at a much lower rate than we previously had," he said.
He added the surge was due to the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.
"It has also come at a time when we have been moving away from some of the restrictions and rules of lockdown we have had.
"So the timing of the Delta variant, which is more infectious, coinciding with more people mixing and moving around, has let to more opportunities for the virus to go from person to person.
"That's why we have had this very rapid increase in growth, especially the younger population, because also they have not had the chance yet to be fully vaccinated.
"All those things together to make this potent mix at the moment of a rapidly increasing, spreading virus."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.