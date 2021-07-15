Ex-Sunderland footballer Paul Conlon jailed for killing father
- Published
A former footballer has been jailed for 11 years 10 months for killing his dad.
Paul Conlon punched his 77-year-old father several times to the head and face during an argument at the family home in Sunderland on 24 December.
Harry Conlon died in hospital on 18 January. Conlon admitted manslaughter on the opening day of his murder trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Conlon, 43, played for Sunderland and Hartlepool United in the 1990s.
Conlon, of no fixed abode, was staying with his parents and sparked an argument shortly before 15:00 when he came downstairs drunk, Northumbria Police said.
Conlon sat on his father and repeatedly hit him, a spokesman said.
Police found Mr Conlon in a dazed state and with blood around his ear, and he was taken to hospital with a suspected bleed on the brain.
Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb said: "Every death is always a tragedy but this was an especially sad incident that has ruined many people's lives.
"Paul's actions that day, while under the influence of alcohol, have had irreversible consequences and have caused a huge amount of pain and anguish.
"I hope this case acts as a serious reminder to everybody about what can happen when you throw a punch. Paul made a choice when turning to violence and sadly that decision has had heart-breaking consequences."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.