Whickham sex offender Barry Radford has sentence increased
- Published
A convicted sex offender who was jailed for 12 years has had his time in prison almost doubled after new victims came forward.
Barry Radford was jailed in 2019 for offences against four teenage boys.
After his conviction, two more victims reported they had been abused by the 54-year-old, Northumbria Police said.
Radford, from Whickham, admitted 12 more offences including four counts of rape and was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for a further 11 years.
The new offences also included six counts of sexual assault and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, police said.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Dodds praised the bravery of all the victims.
He said: "[Radford's] a dangerous and predatory offender who preyed upon teenage boys. The victims have been so courageous. It is due to their bravery that Radford has been held to account for his horrific actions and he will remain in prison for a significantly longer period of time."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.