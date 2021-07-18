Fire safety rules put Newcastle couple's lives 'on hold'
By Luke Walton
Political correspondent, BBC Politics North
- Published
A couple say their lives are on hold after post-Grenfell checks found their apartment needed major changes to meet fire safety rules.
Morgan Harvey and Ana Javornik's Newcastle home was found to contain combustible insulation, leaving them facing a potentially huge removal bill.
Due to this, they say they cannot sell the apartment or start a family.
The government says it has allocated more than £5bn to tackling problems uncovered after the Grenfell tragedy.
However, leaseholders complain that it is they - not developers or the government - who are left to pay most of the bill for fire safety work.
The couple fear the cost could run into thousands, or even tens of thousands of pounds.
Mr Harvey said their flat was near impossible to sell, with lenders refusing to offer mortgages because of safety concerns.
The couple, who are aged 35 and 37 and are both academics, no longer work in Newcastle and need to move south to be closer to their place of work.
Mr Harvey described it as a "logistical nightmare".
He said: "There's huge amounts of stress … there's been a lot of insomnia associated with it.
"We are also at a stage in our lives where we would like to have a family and we just don't think it's remotely responsible to bring a child into this situation."
'Completely unacceptable'
Gavin Fenton, who has an apartment in the same development, said it was unclear whether they could apply for a government-backed loan scheme supporting remediation in blocks below 18m (59ft).
The 32-year-old orthodontist described it as "completely unacceptable" that leaseholders were having to pay.
"At the end of the day it's the fact that the building specifications have changed, it's the fact that the advice from the government has changed", he said.
Martin Bourne, 30, moved into a high-rise development in Gateshead in 2019, and a few months later safety faults were discovered - including a lack of fire breaks - that now require a round-the-clock fire watch funded by residents.
The 30-year-old data scientist estimates the eventual bill for leaseholders could top £25,000 each.
He said: "I couldn't afford to pay for the remediations if all the costs landed on leaseholders.
"I have so many sleepless nights over it."
A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: "Owners and industry should make buildings safe without passing on costs to leaseholders and we will ensure they pay their fair share with a new levy and tax.
"We are further protecting leaseholders from costs through unprecedented funding of £5bn to remove dangerous cladding from all high-rise residential buildings."
