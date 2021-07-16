Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS staff asked to postpone holidays
NHS staff have been asked to postpone holidays as a surge in coronavirus cases puts their hospital trust "under extreme pressure".
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust is dealing with the highest infection rate in England with hospital cases doubling week-on-week.
A note to staff this week said it had 80 Covid-19 inpatients, up from two a month ago, with some "seriously ill".
Medical director Dr Shaz Wahid said the trust had "robust contingency plans".
"But [we] have also asked our staff to be flexible and to postpone leave only where they are happy and able to do so," he said.
"Our amazing teams have worked tirelessly to support us throughout the pandemic and we are immensely grateful to each and every one of them."
Staff have been asked to work additional shifts, with a £250 bonus for agreeing to overtime, and to be ready to work outside their normal area.
"If you are due to take annual leave but feel able to postpone this to help support the trust's Covid-19 response, please talk to your line manager ASAP," the internal memo said.
Any NHS staff who can work from home were urged to do so to reduce footfall at trust sites.
The trust thanked staff for their "continued hard work".
"It certainly feels like we are entering a very difficult period, especially after the long slog of the past year," the note said.
Dr Wahid urged the public to support the trust by wearing masks and social distancing, and to have the vaccine if they have not already done so.
