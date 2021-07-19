Sunderland scrapyard fire challenging amid warm weather
A fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Sunderland, with crews working to control the blaze amid the "extremely torturous" heat from the weather.
More than 30 firefighters are at the site in Hendon Street, with the alarm raised just after 11:00 BST.
The Tyne and Wear service said the fire was "serious" and teams were working amid "challenging temperatures".
A large amount of material is on fire, but there are no reports of any injuries, the service said.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said crews were expected to be at the scene for "many hours"
"It's extremely torturous to work in this heat but the firefighters are committed to it, we are systematically working to deal with this fire," he said.
10 TWFRS appliances are at the scene inc. 7 pumps & 2 Aerial Ladder Platforms.
Crews are working hard in challenging temperatures
Residents are encouraged to keep their windows & doors closed & for people to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qzeDuGRGzX
Residents are being encouraged to keep windows and doors closed and people should avoid the area.
Seven fire engines, including teams from Newcastle, Gateshead and South Shields, were called to the scene, along with two equipped with aerial ladders.
