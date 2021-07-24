Newcastle's Mining Institute reopens after £8.9m revamp
One of Newcastle's most significant buildings has reopened following a two-year refurbishment.
The Mining Institute was built in 1869 and served as headquarters of the North of England Institute of Mining and Mechanical Engineers, which addressed safety issues and promoted research.
An £8.9m project has preserved its original features and brought facilities up to date.
Renamed The Common Room it will host events, weddings and exhibitions.
The reopening is being marked with a festival bringing together the business community, artists, families and young engineers, to celebrate engineering and innovation in the North East.
It will also highlight some of the female engineers whose stories have been overlooked in the past.
Throughout summer there will be live science shows, and hands-on events for engineers of the future, including virtual welding and holograms.
The Common Room of the Great North was established in 2017 to manage the redevelopment and refurbishment of the Grade II-listed building following an award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund of £4.1m towards the initial project costs of £7.1m.
Due to disruptions caused by Covid, the cost has been revised up and now stands at £8.9m of which £1.2m is left to raise.
Liz Mayes, chief executive of The Common Room, said: "Opening the doors of this magnificent building, after its two-year closure [is] an amazing moment.
"It's one of Newcastle's most spectacular features and it is also the home of our rich engineering heritage, so it was vital that we preserved this space for future generations.
"I hope that people enjoy stepping inside... and feel a sense of the proud history of our region when they are here."
