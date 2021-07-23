Durham A1 crash: Seaham couple named as Elaine Sullivan and David Daglish
A couple who died in a motorway crash which killed three people were "incredibly kind-hearted" their families have said.
Elaine Sullivan, 59, and David Daglish, 57, of Seaham, County Durham, died in a collision involving six vehicles on the A1(M) at Bowburn on 15 July.
Paul Mullen, who was 51 and from Washington, Tyne and Wear, also died.
A 41-year-old lorry driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed.
The crash, which involved four cars and two lorries, happened at 18:20 BST on the northbound carriageway of the motorway. A number of people were also injured.
'Kind and devoted'
In a joint statement released as a tribute to the couple, their families said their worlds have been "shattered into a million pieces".
"Elaine and Dave were incredibly kind-hearted, loving and supportive parents, grandparents, family members and friends," they said.
"Their premature departure has left behind an irreparable hole in both our families and the local community; their kind and devoted selves will never be forgotten."
Durham Police is continuing to appeal for information, as well as any dashcam footage and photographs from the scene, which can be uploaded to a specialist website.