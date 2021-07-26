Nissan reveals 400 new jobs in manufacturing at Sunderland plant
Car firm Nissan is creating 400 jobs at its Sunderland plant, it has been announced.
The company has launched a recruitment drive for staff to build new models including the Qashqai and Leaf.
Earlier in July, the Japanese carmaker said it was investing £1bn in the Wearside site.
Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at the plant, said the new jobs were a "vote of confidence" in the city.
In June, it was also revealed that Nissan's partner, Envision AESC, will build an electric battery plant.
Mr Johnson said: "Last month, we announced the £1bn investment for Nissan EV36Zero in the plant, the biggest single investment since we opened 35 years ago.
"This is a real vote of confidence in Sunderland from our parent company in Japan and will really reaffirm Sunderland's reputation as a world-class manufacturer.
"These new recruits will play an important role in preparing the plant for the arrival of the new all electric crossover model, as well as delivering Qashqai, Juke and Leaf to our customers in more than 130 world markets."
