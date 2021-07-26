Oliver Voysey receives PM's award after helping save outdoor centre
A 13-year-old boy who raised £250,000 to help save a struggling charity has received the Prime Minister's Points of Light award.
Oliver Voysey sprung into action after the Lake District Calvert Trust warned it may not reopen after lockdown last year having lost £1m in revenue.
He completed a series of themed challenges in the run-up to his birthday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "lost in awe".
Oliver requires specialist care having suffered a brain injury when he was two days old, which left him with sight loss, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism and learning difficulties.
He and his family were regular visitors to the outdoor centre where they enjoy activities such as canoeing, abseiling and rock climbing.
'Sense of pride'
Oliver's challenges included walking on a treadmill for 13 minutes, standing independently for 13 seconds and completing a 13-minute walk.
His mum, Sarah, said it was "wonderful" he was being recognised for his efforts with the daily award which is given to outstanding individuals making a difference.
"Life is very hard for Oliver and he struggles with the most basic of daily tasks. The challenges he did to raise money were exhausting for him and made him achieve a sense of pride he's not experienced before.
"He achieved an almost unattainable goal. We are so very proud of him and his sister [Elizabeth]."
'Turning point'
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: "I was lost in awe hearing about your phenomenal fundraising appeal to help the activity centre you love.
"Through your campaign, you are helping so many other disabled people enjoy an exciting host of activities."
Trust fundraising manager Jennifer Scott said Oliver, with the support of his parents and sister, "really created a turning point for the Lake District Calvert Trust in its darkest hour".
"We are, and will remain, incredibly grateful to the Voysey family," she added.
The centre, which raised a further £500,000 through an additional appeal, reopened on 21 June.
