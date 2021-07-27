Names released of men killed in Newcastle police chase crash
- Published
Police have released the names of two men who died in a crash during a pursuit by officers.
Connor Davison, 25, of Prudhoe, and Andrew Milburn, 28, of Crawcrook, died in the collision on Barrack Road in Newcastle on Sunday.
The men were in a suspected stolen VW Golf which collided with a Honda at about 09:00 while being pursued by Northumbria Police.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
A statement released by Mr Davison's family on Tuesday said the 25-year-old was a "loving son, father, brother and partner".
"Connor will always be in our thoughts, hearts and will never be forgotten," the statement said.
A third man from the Golf and a woman from the Honda were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
