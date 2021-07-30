Lee McKnight: Six jailed for murdering man found dumped in river
Four men and a mother and daughter have been sentenced for the murder of a man who was beaten to the point of death and left in a river over a drugs debt.
Lee McKnight, 26, was lured to a house in Carlisle's Charles Street and later found dead in the river in July 2020.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he was subjected to an attack which made him look like a "victim of torture".
Mr Justice Nicholas Hilliard jailed five of the six for life with minimum terms ranging from 13 to 30 years.
The sentences were:
- Jamie Davison, 26, of Beverley Rise - life with a minimum term of 30 years
- Arron Graham, 26, of Blackwell Road - life with a minimum term of 26 years
- Paul Roberts, 51, of Grey Street - life with a minimum term of 20-and-a-half years
- Jamie Lee Roberts, 18, of Grey Street - detention at Her Majesty's pleasure with a minimum term of 16-and-a-half years
- Coral Edgar, 26, of Charles Street - life with a minimum term of 13-and-a-half years
- Carol Edgar, 47, of Charles Street - life with a minimum term of 13 years
The trial had heard Mr McKnight, who worked at Carlisle's Premier Inn, owed a large debt to fellow dealer Jamie Davison, who himself was in debt to other dealers.
Davison had hatched the plan to coax his victim to the "safe house" and recruited the "muscle" of Arron Graham and Jamie Lee Roberts, then aged just 17, to "respond to events as they developed".
Coral Edgar had lured Mr McKnight to Charles Street, while her mother Carol, a fellow drug addict, provided the vehicle later used to transport him to the river.
Mr McKnight sustained multiple injuries during the prolonged and sustained attack, which also involved him being whipped with a diamanté-headed riding crop.
Paul Roberts was then called by his son Jamie Lee and brought fresh clothing to the house, while also tossing a phone into a drain and burning other items.
Nobody at the house called an ambulance, instead, gravely injured Mr McKnight was bundled into a Nissan Navara which was driven through Carlisle and across farmland to the River Caldew.
A pathologist concluded that he would still have been alive when he was dumped in the water.
His "broken" body was discovered partially wrapped in a curtain by a farmer just before 05:00 BST.
The Nissan was later found hidden deep in a local wood.
The court heard a victim impact statement from Mr McKnight's mother, Wendy, on behalf of the family.
It said: "Whatever Lee may have done, nobody deserves to go in such a vile, violent and tragic manner.
"It continually goes through our minds about his last steps over the doorway into that awful house and knowing what was in store for him, the trap and the violence he was about to experience in that torture chamber.
"Dealing with this is so hard and while his memory will always be with us, we hope this pain will ease in time."
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Hilliard said: "I am sure that the purpose of the attack was to get money from Mr McKnight and, if he couldn't pay up, then he was going to be made an example of to show what would happen if someone didn't pay their drug debt.
"It was prolonged and sustained and, I am afraid, Mr McKnight must have suffered terribly."