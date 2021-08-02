Ryton tax fraudster ordered to repay £5.5m
- Published
A tax fraudster has been ordered to re-pay almost £5.5m.
Stanley Miller was jailed for eight years and three months in 2018 for evading VAT, income tax and National Insurance payments between 2008 and 2016, Northumbria Police said.
Newcastle Crown Court has ordered him to pay £5,470,258.37 within three months or face 10 years in jail.
Police said Miller, 60, had multiple bank accounts and an "impressive property portfolio" in Tyneside.
A spokesman said a "complex investigation" by HMRC ended with Miller, from Lane Head in Ryton, being found guilty of four counts of being concerned in fraudulent evasion worth £1,055,294.51 and one count of cheating the public revenue out of £4,897,045.06.
A proceeds of crime hearing heard he still has assets worth £5,470,258.27 which he must pay.
Det Sgt Thomas Maughan said: "We know prison might not seem like much of a deterrent if offenders have a nice home and a healthy bank balance to return to, which is why we carry out these investigations to strip criminal assets and show in no uncertain terms that crime doesn't pay."
