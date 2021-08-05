Newcastle Airport jobs boost as Ryanair opens new base for 2022
- Published
Ryanair has announced it will open a new base at Newcastle International Airport in 2022, creating dozens of aviation jobs.
Two aircraft will be based there from March as the airline also increases the number of its European routes.
Eddie Wilson, Ryanair's chief executive officer, said it would create at least 60 jobs.
The airport said the new base would help it recover following the coronavirus pandemic.
About 5.5m people flew through Newcastle in 2019, but disruption caused by Covid-19 saw nearly all flights cancelled at one point.
Nick Jones, the airport's chief executive, said the investment was a sign of "growing confidence" and was "significant" for both the airport and the region.
"This will create new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineering alongside support services, and will generate economic value for the wider area," he added.
Ryanair already has routes from Newcastle and new destinations will include Latvia, Italy, Croatia and Greece.
More than 150 aircrew jobs were lost in 2020 when rival Easyjet closed its base there, blaming lower demand, in a move which led to protests outside.
Mr Wilson said Ryanair "had experience" of working in Newcastle and it was "well ahead" of other regions.
"We have engaged with lots of airports and those that were up first I suppose and put in good cost deals and incentives are those that have been rewarded," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.