Boy, 2, rescued by paddleboarder from River Wear in Chester-le-Street
A two-year-old boy was rescued by a paddleboarder from the River Wear.
The child was found in the water near Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street, by a paddleboarder who had been giving a lesson nearby and was helped by members of the public to pull him out.
Police who went to check said the boy was "distressed but otherwise unharmed" in the incident just after 11:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to University Hospital of North Durham to be checked.
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to reports of concerns for a child in the water.
