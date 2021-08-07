Covid: Newcastle United fans offered vaccines at home games
- Published
Newcastle United fans are being offered Covid jabs from a special vaccine bus at St James' Park.
The pop-up event is taking place at the club's next two home matches against Norwich City on Saturday and West Ham on 15 August.
It comes after Newcastle GP Services vaccinated several first team players including Federico Fernandez and Isaac Hayden at the Magpies' training ground.
The bus will be outside the ground from 11:00 until 16:30 BST.
It is one of four specially converted vehicles touring the city throughout the week.
Vaccine operational lead for the GP-led vaccination sites in Newcastle, Emily Fisher, said: "It's fantastic that we can continue our partnership with Newcastle United, not only vaccinating the players, but also their fans.
"It's a great opportunity to get vaccinated without having to think about where you need to go, or whether you need to make an appointment - you simply need to turn up, get jabbed, and off you go. Hopefully to watch the team win."
Club doctor Paul Catterson said it was a "great opportunity" and Newcastle United "wholeheartedly" encouraged supporters and the local community to get their jabs.
