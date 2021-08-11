Hadrian's Wall section found under Newcastle street
An undiscovered section of Hadrian's Wall has been found underneath Newcastle city centre.
Northumbrian Water workers found the 9ft (3m)-long section - believed to be one of the earliest phases of the Roman wall - near the city's Two Ball Lonnen roundabout.
Contractors had been repairing a water main when they found it.
A water firm spokesman said the work could be completed while creating a "buffer" around the wall.
The section is made from large blocks of stone, rather than the smaller pieces used in later phases of the wall, which stretches 73 miles (117km) from Tyneside to Cumbria.
'Incredibly special'
Graeme Ridley, project manager from Northumbrian Water, said: "It is amazing that we have been able to make this brilliant discovery.
"This is an incredibly special part of North East heritage."
Philippa Hunter from Archaeological Research Services Ltd said: "Despite the route of Hadrian's Wall being fairly well documented in this area of the city, it is always exciting when we encounter the wall's remains and have the opportunity to learn more about this internationally significant site.
"This is particularly true in this instance where we believe that we uncovered part of the wall's earliest phase."
It is always a pleasure working closely with Northumbrian Water who take the preservation of archaeological remains such as these very seriously."
