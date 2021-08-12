Northumberland railway line: Test train runs on planned route
- Published
A test train has travelled along part of a new Northumberland line ahead of the reintroduction of passenger services.
Six new stations are to be built and 18 miles (29km) of track upgraded between Newcastle and Morpeth.
The test train contained dignitaries and rail officials, with full services expected to start in 2024.
Northern said it was looking at running two trains an hour six days a week and hourly services on Sundays.
Northumberland County Council said the line, which is being funded by the government, would "restore lost rail services" to communities.
Council leader Glen Sanderson, who was aboard the test service, said: "It was fantastic to experience first hand one of the journeys that hundreds of thousands of people will soon be able to enjoy and benefit from.
"Passenger services on the Northumberland Line will provide a huge economic boost in South East Northumberland and beyond, improve transport links, attract more visitors and support growth sectors.
"It will also help to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions, contributing greatly to our climate change targets in Northumberland."
The line is currently partially used by freight trains, and new stations will be built at Northumberland Park, Seaton Delaval, Newsham, Blyth Bebside, Bedlington and Ashington.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: "Bringing new rail services to the North East as part of the Northumberland line is really exciting
"Rail plays a vital role in the economy of the north of England and we're delighted to be able to play our part in opening up new leisure and business opportunities for the region."
Construction is due to start next year, a Northern spokesman said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.