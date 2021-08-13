BBC News

North Shields fire: Firefighters tackle huge blaze near Fish Quay

image sourceFaith W Johnson
image captionFirefighters are tackling a massive roof blaze near the Fish Quay in North Shields

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a building in North Tyneside.

Emergency services were called to the area near the Fish Quay in North Shields just after 16:00 BST on Friday to reports of a building roof on fire.

Witnesses have reported being able to see billows of smoke from as far away as South Shields across the River Tyne.

At least five fire engines were at the scene tackling the burning building, which is believed to be derelict.

image sourceKerry Johnson
image captionThe fire is believed to have broken out in a derelict building

