Covid: Higher-risk areas targeted for vaccinations
Four thousand households at higher risk from coronavirus are being targeted to boost vaccine uptake.
Government staff sent to Newcastle as part of "enhanced response" measures are joining a team going door to door.
They will visit homes in Elswick, Arthur's Hill, Benwell, Scotswood and the city centre.
Newcastle City Council said the risk would increase from Monday when double-vaccinated close contacts became exempt from self-isolation.
Assistant director of public health Lorna Smith said "unvaccinated residents will be at higher risk of both Covid-19 and potential loss of earnings if a close contact tests positive".
The "surge rapid response team" is targeting working age men, large housing blocks with at-risk residents, and the Eastern European and Gypsy Roma Traveller communities.
A Newcastle City Council document seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service says these groups "require additional resource to drive impact and are under-represented in terms of uptake" of jabs.
Newcastle's vaccination rates are lagging behind, with 72.2% of adults having had their first dose and 55.4% their second, compared with national averages of 89.2% and 75.7% respectively.
Ms Smith said face-to-face conversations gave residents the opportunity to talk about the jab, "which we have proven can build confidence in vaccine safety and help people to find a clinic session right for them".
A vaccine bus is also set to be stationed outside St James' Park on Sunday for Newcastle United's first game of the Premier League season.
