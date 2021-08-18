Holy Island land train trial stalled over concerns
- Published
A planned four-week trial for a novelty land train on Holy Island has been shelved after a "groundswell of opposition".
The three-carriage vehicle would have replaced a minibus to take tourists to Lindisfarne Castle from the car park.
Its owner had said businesses would benefit and it was safer amid the Covid pandemic due to it being open air.
A 9,000-strong petition led Northumberland County Council to request the licence be put on hold.
Some people who objected to the scheme claimed it risked turning the area into "a theme park" rather than it being admired for its spiritual setting.
The Conservative-led local authority had said it did not pose public safety risks and it approved the idea "in principle".
However, following a meeting it back-tracked on its support citing "serious issues" raised by local people and said it wanted a further consultation.
"There's no denying the spiritual and historical heritage of Holy Island, and it truly is a remarkable place," said council leader Glen Sanderson.
"It's important we collectively agree what's best for the island and pausing the current trial will help us agree a way forward together."
The land train was set to replace a shuttle bus, which has the same owner, and the month-long trial had been due to start in a matter of weeks.
A licence to run the vehicle, which are sometimes referred to as road trains, has to be granted by the UK Vehicle Certification Agency.
Often found at tourist attractions and seaside resorts, the train is made up of a series of linked carriages on wheels which are pulled by a motorised unit.
