Gateshead vet appointed Church of Scotland's first veterinary minister
A Gateshead vet has become the Church of Scotland's first dedicated minister for the veterinary community.
The Rev Allan Wright was ordained at the Parish Church of St Andrew in Newcastle on Saturday.
The 33-year-old, from Glasgow, said many vets move away from their home and church to find work and can feel isolated and undervalued.
As well as offering a "supportive ear", he hoped to organise events to bring people together.
Mr Wright, who will continue at the practice he started with his wife in Birtley 18 months ago, plans to visit all vet practices within 30 minutes of Newcastle.
The father of two, who has worked as a vet for 10 years, will also carry out pastoral support duties with the Kirk north of the border.
He said: "Veterinary medicine is a stressful, time consuming and mentally draining occupation and is often an overlooked industry in society.
"Mental health is a major issue, made worse by Covid-19, and veterinary surgeons are four times more likely to commit suicide compared to the general population.
"It can be an emotional rollercoaster because they make life or death decisions against a backdrop of increased expectations from clients and increased risk of litigation."
'Different denominations'
The profession needed a "supportive ear, pastoral support, a holistic approach to the welfare of staff and a real anchor in someone", he said.
"I understand the struggles and the pressure because I am a vet and I will be there for all those who work in practices without judgement and agenda."
The Reverend Alistair Cumming, the Kirk's clerk to the Presbytery of England, said: "The presbytery felt that there was a need for a ministry to get alongside that community, to offer an ear to listen and to provide spiritual support if they wanted it.
"The appointment of the pioneer ministry is very much an ecumenical one, working with vets from many different denominations."
