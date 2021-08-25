East coast main line: 'Disaster' rail timetable changes delayed
- Published
A shake-up of the east coast main line timetable labelled a "disaster" by North East council leaders has been put on hold.
Under the plans, which were due to start in May, trains between Newcastle and Manchester were to be halved.
The changes would also have meant reductions in the number of services stopping at many North East stations.
However, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said the plans had been postponed until at least 2023.
The company said it wanted to make sure changes were "reliable".
When the proposals were announced, Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said they were "a disaster scenario for the North East" and would "significantly hamper the economic prospects of major centres of population".
In an email seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, LNER said that there was "a combination of issues that need to be rectified before a significant timetable change can be introduced to operate reliably for customers".
The company said that it now aimed to make the changes in 2023, but that date was not yet confirmed.
A spokesperson for the Department for Transport added: "We have agreed that the planned introduction of the May 2022 east coast main line timetable change will not go ahead.
"It is vital that the views of passengers and local leaders are heard and reflected in the timetable.
"The industry will also focus on delivering an improved, achievable new timetable, which fully considers the consultation responses by passengers and local stakeholders and delivers reliable services on the East Coast."
Northumberland county councillor Georgina Hill said: "I am absolutely delighted that LNER has responded to the considerable pressure and opposition and suspended their timetable plans.
"We have to keep highlighting the rail connectivity needs of Berwick and elsewhere in the North East and hold the government to its 'levelling up' pledges."
The plan had also included cutting the number of trains to London from Berwick and Darlington by a third and reducing the frequency of the Transpennine Express between Newcastle and Manchester.
