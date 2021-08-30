Man airlifted to hospital after Northumberland crash
A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Northumberland.
Emergency services were called to the A1068 near Lesbury shortly before 10:00 BST and the patient was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by a Great North Air Ambulance helicopter.
A woman was also taken to hospital by road, the North East Ambulance Service said.
Two other people were treated at the scene and did not require further help.
In a tweet, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said two vehicles had been involved in the crash.
We have appliances from Alnwick, Amble and Seahouses in attendance at an 2 vehicle RTC on the A1068 Hawkhill. We are supporting our colleagues from NEAS in casualty care. The Road is closed from the Oaks Roundabout Alnwick to the roundabout at Lesbury, diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/38cKdvcpwx— Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service (@NlandFRS) August 30, 2021
