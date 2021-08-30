BBC News

Man airlifted to hospital after Northumberland crash

Published
image sourceGNAAS
image captionA Great North Air Ambulance helicopter, seen here in a library image, transported the man to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the A1068 near Lesbury shortly before 10:00 BST and the patient was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by a Great North Air Ambulance helicopter.

A woman was also taken to hospital by road, the North East Ambulance Service said.

Two other people were treated at the scene and did not require further help.

In a tweet, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said two vehicles had been involved in the crash.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.