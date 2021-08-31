Tantobie teen killed in Pity Me crash was 'much-loved daughter'
A teenager who was killed in a car crash was a "much-loved daughter", her family have said.
Georgia Duncan, 18 and from Tantobie near Stanley, was a rear seat passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a wall on Potterhouse Lane in Pity Me, Durham, on Saturday.
She was declared dead at the scene, Durham Police said.
The 18-year-old male driver and two other passengers, a man, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital.
In a statement, Ms Duncan's family said: "Georgia was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who will be greatly missed."
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the car to contact investigators.
