BBC News

Tantobie teen killed in Pity Me crash was 'much-loved daughter'

Published
image sourceFamily handout
image captionGeorgia Duncan was killed in a crash in Pity Me

A teenager who was killed in a car crash was a "much-loved daughter", her family have said.

Georgia Duncan, 18 and from Tantobie near Stanley, was a rear seat passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a wall on Potterhouse Lane in Pity Me, Durham, on Saturday.

She was declared dead at the scene, Durham Police said.

The 18-year-old male driver and two other passengers, a man, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital.

In a statement, Ms Duncan's family said: "Georgia was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who will be greatly missed."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the car to contact investigators.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.