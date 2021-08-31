Man charged with South Shields manslaughter after teen dies
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a teenager died in South Shields.
Northumbria Police was called to reports of a fight in Anderson Street at 03:10 BST on Monday where officers found a 19-year-old man unconscious.
He died a few hours later.
A 22-year-old man from Simonside Hall in South Shields has been charged with manslaughter while two other men, aged 23 and 40, have been charged with affray.
All three are due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said: "This is a devastating incident that has sadly resulted in the loss of a young man's life.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need."
The spokesman urged people to avoid posting speculation online "which could impact the case" and appealed for any witnesses to contact detectives.
