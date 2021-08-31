A19 fatal crash: Speeding driver who reached 120mph is jailed
- Published
A man who drove at speeds of up to 120mph before crashing and killing his friend has been jailed.
Mark Thompson, 42, was over the limit for alcohol and had taken drugs when his Mercedes C-class hit a Vauxhall Corsa on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring, Wearside, on 4 August 2019.
His colleague Richard Jordan, 33, had been a back-seat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northumbria Police described Thompson's actions as "reckless and dangerous".
'Alarming speed'
Sgt Alan Keenleyside said: "Dashcam footage from the Corsa highlights the appalling state of his driving and his decisions have had the most tragic of consequences."
The front-seat passenger in Thompson's car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
No-one in the Vauxhall was injured but the driver told officers Thompson came up behind him "at alarming speed" and lost control, Northumbria Police said.
Thompson, of Seaton Crescent, of Seaham, pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Jordan, who was from Sunderland.
He also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to his other passenger and was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.