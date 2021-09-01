Newcastle man dies after two-car crash at Alnwick
A man has died after two cars crashed in Northumberland.
Joe Spedding, 33, from Newcastle, was driving a Citroen C3 which was in collision with an MG ZS on the A1068 between Alnwick and Lesbury at about 10:00 BST on Monday.
He died in hospital on Tuesday, Northumbria Police said. A 29-year-old female passenger is in hospital with serious injuries.
The occupants of the MG were treated at the scene.
In a statement released though police, Mr Spedding's family said: "We are incredibly sad and would like privacy at this time."
A police spokesman said: "This was a serious collision which has devastatingly resulted in a man losing his life aged just 33.
"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and loved ones, who are being offered support by officers as they try to come to terms with what has happened.
"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage and has not yet come forward to get in touch immediately."
