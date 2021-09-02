Steven Thompson: Teen killed in club attack 'loved by everyone'
A teenager who died after being assaulted outside a nightclub was "loved by everyone", his mother has said.
Steven Thompson, 19, died several hours after being attacked near Roxanne's in South Shields on Monday.
His mother Elaine said his death was devastating and he leaves behind family and countless friends.
Leon Wildgoose, 22, of Simonside Hall in South Shields, has been charged with manslaughter.
In a statement released through Northumbria Police, Mr Thompson's family said the teenager from South Shields earned a reputation as a hard worker during his time at school and for his time spent as a battery operator at Cell Park Solutions in the town.
His mother said: "Kind, funny and loved by everyone - that was Steven.
"We are an extremely close-knit family and this loss has truly devastated us, it's not possible to put into words how much we love him and will miss him."
Det Ch Insp Graeme Dodds said: "This was a tragic incident and very sadly a young man has had a bright future taken from him.
"Our thoughts go out to Steven's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by a team of specialist officers."
Mr Wildgoose and two men who were charged with affray are due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 28 September.
