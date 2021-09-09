Medomsley detention centre abuse victims share £7m payout
- Published
More than £7m has been paid out in compensation by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to 1,600 men who were abused at a detention centre.
Medomsley in County Durham housed teenage offenders who had committed minor crimes.
It closed in 1988 and 25 years later Durham Police began an investigation into abuse by former staff.
The MoJ said the cut-off for claims was 1 January 2022 with £7.2m paid out so far to 1,651 people.
An MoJ spokesman said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with those who suffered abuse at Medomsley.
Hundreds of men came forward and reported physical abuse at the centre from the 1960s to 1980s.
Barry Coles, from Hartlepool, was 17 years old when he was sent to Medomsley for riding a motorbike without tax and insurance.
He suffered regular beatings and said he witnessed some appalling sights.
Mr Coles said: "I saw a lot of kids trying to escape and some got stuck in the barbed wire and they were pulling them out, they didn't give you the lickings of a dog."
'Brutal' life
In 2019 five former prison officers were convicted for their part in the physical abuse of inmates at Medomsley.
Mr Coles added life at the centre was "brutal" and described how officers would "whack you across the back" with sticks they carried.
"They used to come over and kick the bucket and give you a good kicking for getting the floor wet," he said.
Last year the MoJ set up a compensation scheme for people who had been physically abused by any of the staff at the detention centre.
It said it had so far paid out £7.2m - the maximum individual award was £5,000.
Solicitors said the amount of money awarded depended on the length of time the men had spent at Medomsley and the extent of their injuries.
Solicitor Nathalie Clayton, from Tilly Bailey and Irvine, the firm representing the men, said: "The scheme has enabled us to deal with claims more quickly and I think it's given people a platform to eventually be able to speak about what happened to them and move forward knowing they've received some justice for what happened."
The scheme will end to new claims on 1 January.
The MoJ said since the closure of Medomsley there were regular Ofsted inspections of young offender centres, the Youth Justice Board had been created and there was improved CCTV and other technology to help protect young offenders.
It said staff working at such sites now received specialist training and added robust child protection procedures were in place.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.