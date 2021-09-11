Great North Run 2021 weekend under way on Tyneside
- Published
Related Topics
Thousands of youngsters laced up their trainers on Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides for the start of the Great North Run weekend.
More than 5,000 took part in the Mini and Junior events, which returned after last year's programme was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The events were the build-up to Sunday's Great North Run.
That will see about 57,000 people take on a half-marathon starting and finishing in Newcastle.
The Junior run saw nine to 16-year-olds complete a 1.5-mile (2.5-km) route, while Mini participants aged three to eight made their way along a 0.9-mile (1.5km) course.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.