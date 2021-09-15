Newcastle has first Covid care home death in six months
- Published
Newcastle has seen its first deaths in care homes from the coronavirus for six months, a health chief has said.
Prof Eugene Milne, Newcastle's public health director, said there had been at least two deaths in care homes in the past weeks where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
He also said there was a "concerning" rise in cases among the over-65s although much fewer are suffering severe illness having been vaccinated.
Measures are being taken, he said.
'Up to 18 cases a day'
Prof Milne told a meeting of the City Futures Board the discovery of Covid's return in care facilities was "disappointing" and that health and social care officials were considering how to improve safety measures without limiting residents' freedoms like they were during lockdown.
"There is a difficult balance to be struck between control of infection and the liberty of individuals in care homes and the risks that are associated with both. We are trying to tread that line," he said.
"What we have seen is the recurrence of, for example, diarrhoea and vomiting outbreaks in some care homes, which suggests that the standards of hygiene and protection we have seen over the last 18 months are not quite what they were.
"Some of that is a natural consequence of moving back towards more normality. We don't want to have that degree of restriction on care home residents in the longer term, but at the same time it is an indication of exposures beginning to reappear that were not there before."
The public health expert added that his other chief concern was a notable rise in positive tests among the over-65s in Newcastle, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He presented data showing there have recently been around 16 to 18 cases per day recorded in that age bracket, back up to the numbers seen during previous infection peaks in January and July.
However, he added that not as many people are now suffering severe illness as was the case prior to the rollout of vaccines and that the increase in cases may be slowing and "settling at a more constant level".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.