Durham fire: Crews sent to Milburngate development
- Published
A large fire has been tackled at the site of a new shopping, leisure, office and housing development in Durham.
Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said eight crews were sent to Milburngate on the city centre's riverside at just after 14:00 BST.
The fire service dismissed rumours there had been an explosion.
Area manager Keith Wanley said "smoke swelling up as the wind changes direction" may have given that impression.
"On arrival we found that there was a fire in a cavity wall that runs along the outside of the development," he said.
"The fire is only in the cavity wall. We have got jets of water into the cavity wall to control the fire."
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation and people living nearby were asked to close their doors and windows.
A representative for the developer, construction firm Tolent, said there were no further details about what had happened.
Surrounding roads, Milburngate Bridge, Framwellgate and Crossgate Peth were closed and motorists asked to avoid the area.
Some buses were rerouted but train company LNER said its services were still operating as normal.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.