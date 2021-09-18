Cullercoats Watch House in urgent need of repair
- Published
A 19th Century clifftop building on the North Tyneside coast is in urgent need of repair after being weathered in its exposed position.
Cullercoats Watch House was built in the then fishing village in 1879 to look out for vessels in distress, but is now mainly used as a snooker club.
Trustees of the Grade II-listed building have appealed for funds to restore its wood and stonework.
They are also exploring ways to bring it back into community use.
The watch house was built on the same spot where many Cullercoats fisherfolk would assemble to observe the fishing boats leaving and entering the bay, and where they would also keep vigil for the return of their families and loved ones during storms or bad weather.
However, exposure to the weather has led to a the structure deteriorating over the years.
The trustees who run it say that normal levels of maintenance are no longer effective and major structural work is required.
Frank Taylor, chair of the trustees, said: "It's the most iconic building in the village, but the state of the deterioration is such that we cannot ignore it any more.
"We've just received a grant to employ a heritage architect to say what needs to be done to restore it, and can then apply for other grants on the back of that.
"But a significant amount of money is needed, about £30,000 for the outside timber."
The interior, which is used as a snooker club, and which he describes as a "bit of a man cave" also needs substantial work, but the cost of that is "a blank canvas, at the moment".
He added: "When it was built it was partly funded by local people and it was intended for community use as well as life saving.
"But that never really happened and we now want to open it up, we want people to use it every day."
A series of open days are being held to raise funds, and attract local groups who wish to make use of it.