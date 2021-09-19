Northern Saints Trails bid to boost North East economy
- Published
A series of walking trails have been launched in a bid to encourage people to visit the North East and provide a boost for local businesses.
The six historic walking routes, based on 1,300-year-old religious paths, have been dubbed the Northern Saints Trails.
A "passport" scheme has been launched to encourage visitors to collect unique stamps as a record of their visit.
The locations include Durham Cathedral, Great North Museum in Newcastle and Hexham Abbey in Northumberland.
They reflect the journeys of the area's famous saints, including the Venerable Bede, Aidan and Cuthbert.
'Fascinating stories'
It is hoped the new routes will encourage people to take holidays in the region while also drawing visitors from abroad.
Visit County Durham said they would "bring the fascinating stories of the saints to life whilst showcasing the best of the North East's landscapes, heritage, attractions and food and drink".
They also recognise the role of Durham Cathedral as a destination for pilgrims for centuries.
The Reverend Canon Charlie Allen, Canon Chancellor at Durham Cathedral, said: "A warm welcome awaits, and we trust that pilgrims of all faiths and none will rejoice in that which is to be discovered."