Northumberland man jailed after trying to entice girls into sex acts
A man who tried to entice three girls into committing sexual acts has been jailed for four years.
Christopher Carey used social media apps and platforms to detail the things he wanted them to do.
The 43-year-old, from Bedlington, Northumberland, was arrested as the people he had been contacting were in fact police officers.
He pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences and was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.
Carey thought he had befriended three girls, aged 12 and 13, between January and May this year, Northumbria Police said.
'Continued to offend'
He began by sharing non-explicit selfies and messages before changing the tone of conversations and describing how he wanted to "kiss and cuddle" the youngsters, as well as give details of sexual acts he wanted them to perform.
Carey, of Elmfield Court, was sentenced on Monday having previously admitted inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual acts, four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and breaching a sexual offences prevention order which had been issued in 2017.
Commenting after the sentencing, Det Insp Rachel Lewis said Carey had been "completely undeterred" by the 10-year order preventing him engaging with youngsters in such a way and "continued to offend".
She added the strong evidence presented to the court meant he had no choice but to plead guilty.
Carey must also sign the sex offenders register for life and was given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.