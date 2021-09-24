Newcastle's Christmas market contract terminated over Covid
- Published
A Christmas market that took over Newcastle city centre in 2019 will not be returning after a five-year contract was terminated.
Newcastle City Council said Nottingham-based Mellors Group would no longer be staging the event due to "ongoing uncertainty" caused by coronavirus.
Stalls and fairground rides ran the length of Blackett Street and along Northumberland Street in 2019.
However, it drew criticism from local traders.
As part of the event staged by Mellors two years ago, there were about 100 stalls as well as a carousel and a 30m (100ft) toboggan run on Blackett Street.
It proved unpopular with many independent traders, particularly in the Grainger Market, who complained that the competition took away income from them at a vital time of the year.
Covid 'changed environment'
The council said it had been "mutually agreed" to terminate the contract.
It was now looking towards organising a smaller event built around local traders, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council added: "It was accepted by both parties that the pandemic had changed the environment that we must operate in.
"Since then the council has been working with [business development group] NE1 to plan a unique Christmas experience for the city, focusing on a locally delivered, good quality and family-orientated offer.
"The Grainger Market and Quayside Market will again have central roles to play in this and we are currently considering different options to safely provide other festive events and animate the city. More details will be revealed when these have been confirmed."
Last year's market was also called off due to the pandemic.
