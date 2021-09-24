Ex-Newcastle University pro-vice-chancellor sentenced over 'child' sex doll
A former academic and businessman has avoided being jailed after he imported a childlike latex sex doll from China.
Malcolm Young, who previously held a pro-vice-chancellor role at Newcastle University and had worked in hi-tech industries, was found guilty in July.
The 61-year-old had told jurors at his trial he bought the replica as it looked like a former adult partner.
Young, of East Woodburn, Northumberland, was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.
He was also sentenced for four indecent image offences relating to photos of children found on his computers.
A judge at Newcastle Crown Court ordered to carry out rehabilitation and he was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Young must also pay £9,480 prosecution costs.
Police were alerted in June 2017 after a Border Force officer found the 90cm doll in a parcel brought into the UK from China via Holland, the court heard.
He received a refund for his £550 ($750) purchase from the online vendor when it was not delivered - after it had been seized by customs.
Prosecuting, Graham O'Sullivan said the doll had the "physical likeness of a child". The parcel also contained a wig, clothes and other accessories.
Northumbria Police seized electronic equipment at his home and indecent images, including one of the worst category, were discovered.
After his arrest he resigned from his public positions, Christopher Knox, defending, said.
"He has a very successful career which has been totally destroyed," he said.
'Fall from grace'
Young lived on his boat in Spain after his arrest, Mr Knox said.
He added: "The reality is he is not able to work in any of the tech industries in which he has made his name."
Sentencing, judge Stephen Earl said Young's "fall from grace is long and hard"'
"I have been taken to a significant amount of material including just how intelligent he is, and was, in terms of his chancellorship of the University of Newcastle, and his business experience," he said.
The judge added he felt there was a "realistic prospect", given the defendant's background and the nature of his offending, that he could be "fully rehabilitated in the future".
A Newcastle University spokeswoman said: "Professor Malcolm Young has not been employed by the university since 2009."
