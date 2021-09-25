Two arrested over death of motorcyclist in Gateshead
- Published
Two people have been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist in Gateshead.
A dark coloured hatchback car, a red motorcycle and a white Range Rover collided on the A1 northbound near junction 75 at 20:50 BST on Friday.
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene but the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They remain in police custody.
Northumbria Police said the hatchback car which collided with the motorcycle initially stopped but then drove off from the scene in the direction of the West Road. It is believed the vehicle sustained front end damage as a result of the collision.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.