Blyth biker killed returning home from European tour
- Published
A motorbike rider was killed in a crash while returning home from a 15-day European touring holiday.
John Wood was about 25 miles (40km) from home when he was in collision with a grey Audi A3 on the A1 at Newcastle at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
The 62-year-old from Blyth had just ridden thousands of miles around France and Spain, his family said.
A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They have both been released under investigation, Northumbria Police said.
A spokesman said the vehicles collided on the A1 northbound about 985ft (300m) from the A69 slip road at Denton Burn and Mr Wood was declared dead at the scene.
'Wonderful person'
In a statement released through the police, Mr Wood's family said his "passion in life" was cars, motorbikes and travelling.
They said: "He was returning home to the North East from his latest adventure when he was involved in the fatal incident.
"John was a hugely proud and dedicated family man who leaves behind a wife of 39 years, two children and six grandchildren who he could not have loved any more than he already did.
"This was a very sudden and unexpected death that has shocked our family and friends."
His family asked people to "remember John for the wonderful person he was" and urged motorists to "look out for motorcyclists when driving on the roads".
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the Audi A3 in the hours before the crash to contact investigators.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.