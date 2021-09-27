Amsterdam party boat death man was in happiest time of life
A man who died in a Dutch canal after falling from a party boat was enjoying the happiest time of his life, an inquest has heard.
Neil Stewart, 30, from Newcastle, died in the Noordzeekanaal, near Amsterdam, in November 2017.
Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard he had taken cocaine and cannabis before he boarded the vessel.
Mr Stewart's fiancée Chelsea Dixon said the father-of-two believed "30 was going to be his year".
The inquest heard Mr Stewart, a wind farm rigger, had been attending the Bounce Til I Die dance event on the boat with friends.
Mr Stewart's colleague Paul Armes told the inquest someone told him Mr Stewart had climbed three steps before jumping in.
Mr Armes said he saw a safety boat on top of the vessel that could be used in case of an emergency but the crew said it was not safe to deploy it.
Another vessel came alongside and lit up the water, and Mr Armes said he could see Mr Stewart in the canal for approximately 10 minutes from when the party boat stopped.
Mr Armes wept as he recalled how he wanted to swim across to his friend with a life belt, adding: "I just wanted to help him."
Mr Stewart's body was recovered two weeks later.
Post-mortem toxicology tests revealed he had taken cocaine during the day, while Ms Dixon, who had arranged the surprise weekend, said he had had a "few puffs of a joint" and eaten some "space cake" containing cannabis at a cafe.
Ms Dixon said: "He was happy and he was having a good time."
While on a smoking deck on the boat, Mr Stewart was said to have assaulted someone, and a security guard cleared the area and sat him down until he was calm, Ms Dixon said.
When she went to get a chair to sit with her partner he vanished.
When Ms Dixon was asked if she had seen him get into the water, she said no, adding: "If there was anything else I would wish for in my life, it would be to have an answer to that question."
Asked if Mr Stewart ever expressed an intention to harm himself, Ms Dixon replied: "Absolutely not. Neil told me that morning it was the happiest time of his life.
"He always said 30 was going to be his year."
Ms Dixon said party-goers had not been given safety guidance while on the boat but another guest, who said she saw Mr Stewart punch her friend, said advice had been issued.
The inquest continues.
