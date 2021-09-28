Junior doctors removed from 'bullying' Newcastle heart unit
Five junior doctors have been transferred out of a heart surgery unit after reports of "bullying-type behaviour" among some staff.
Bosses at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital asked the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to investigate reports of disruptive behaviour at its adult unit.
After its investigation, the RCS recommended the temporary removal of trainee doctors from the unit.
The hospital trust said patient safety had not been affected by the situation.
Angus Vincent, associate medical director at the Newcastle Hospitals Trust, said: "We became aware of a problem emerging within the department relating to a culture and environment with certain issues with interpersonal relationships that were at times spilling over into rudeness, incivility and reports of bullying-type behaviours."
He said some trainee doctors had reported "upsetting experiences" and, as a result, the decision had been taken to move five to a different cardiac unit to continue their training.
Mr Vincent added that the issues within the unit were being "actively managed" but would not comment on individual staff members.
He stressed the situation had not impacted on patient care and said that outcomes for patients at the unit remained "excellent".
The confidential Royal College of Surgeon report, seen by the BBC, said it was hoped that the introduction of three new staff members at the unit - as well as "mediation work" among the staff - would eventually lead to the return of the trainees.
The Freeman Hospital opened in 1977 and has gained a reputation for excellence in heart transplant surgery.
The RCS visited the unit in April and produced its report on 24 July.
Its other recommendations included considering professional mediation and taking guidance from its "managing disruptive behaviours in surgery" document.
