Concord heart attack burglary victim 'would help anyone'
- Published
A 71-year-old man who died from a heart attack when his home was burgled "would help anyone", his family have said.
Several people wearing masks raided Billy Jackson's home in Washington at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Northumbria Police said.
Mr Jackson, of Hertburn Gardens in Concord, died later in hospital.
Two men, aged 34 and 19, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in police custody.
A 33-year-old woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary has since been released on police bail.
In a statement, Mr Jackson's family said: "Billy was a lovely man and wouldn't hurt a fly.
"He would help anyone who needed it and will be missed by all his family and friends."
Det Ch Insp Graeme Dodds said: "Our thoughts go out to Billy's family and friends at this time and we are committed to getting them the answers they deserve.
"We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries to piece together a clearer picture of what exactly happened in Billy's home immediately before he suffered a heart attack.
"We believe that the individuals stole a number of items from Billy's home, including tobacco, which we suspect they may have tried to sell in the Washington area door-to-door on Saturday and Sunday.
"We would again ask anybody out there who has any information that can assist this investigation, and help bring some kind of closure for Billy's family, to get in touch."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.