Washington fatal crash: Anniversary appeal for witnesses
Police have issued a new appeal for information a year after a fatal crash.
Lois Davidson, 27, of Gateshead, was a passenger in a car which left the A194 in Washington and hit a tree on 3 October last year.
The 35-year-old driver and two other passengers aged 26 and 33, were treated in hospital for multiple injuries.
Sgt Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police's motor patrols department, said the force was "desperate" to give Ms Davidson's family answers.
"If you have any information, even if you believe it to be insignificant, I would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible and help us try to bring some kind of closure for Lois's family," he said.
"We are desperate to give them the answers they need and find out exactly what happened in the moments before the car came off the road."
The silver Audi was between the A195 and A182 slip roads when it crashed at about 22:30 BST, closing the road for more than five hours.
Anyone with information can contact police via the Tell Us Something page on the force website, by calling 101 or by emailing.
