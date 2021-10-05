BBC News

Drugs seized following Newcastle student deaths probe

Published
Image source, Northumbria Police
Image caption, About 20kg of cocaine was recovered

Drugs with an estimated street value of £1m have been seized by police on Tyneside.

It follows an investigation into the deaths of four young people, including three university students, in Newcastle last October.

Officers raided a property in South Gosforth and recovered drugs including 20kg of cocaine, ketamine and LSD.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with drug offences and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 1 November.

Image source, Northumbria Police
Image caption, A quantity of mixing agents were also recovered

During the raid on Friday, officers also seized a quantity of mixing agents, as well as a shotgun, a handgun and ammunition.

Another property in the west end of Newcastle was searched and a further shotgun, handgun and ammunition were recovered.

Image source, Northumbria Police
Image caption, The drugs were found at a property in South Gosforth

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.