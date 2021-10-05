Drugs seized following Newcastle student deaths probe
Drugs with an estimated street value of £1m have been seized by police on Tyneside.
It follows an investigation into the deaths of four young people, including three university students, in Newcastle last October.
Officers raided a property in South Gosforth and recovered drugs including 20kg of cocaine, ketamine and LSD.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with drug offences and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 1 November.
During the raid on Friday, officers also seized a quantity of mixing agents, as well as a shotgun, a handgun and ammunition.
Another property in the west end of Newcastle was searched and a further shotgun, handgun and ammunition were recovered.
