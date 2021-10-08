Newcastle United takeover: Joyous scenes as fans celebrate new era
There were scenes of jubilation at St James' Park as Newcastle United fans celebrated a new era under new owners.
Thousands flocked to the stadium on Thursday after a £305m Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was confirmed.
It ends Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as owner in which the club has twice been relegated from the Premier League.
Toon Legend Alan Shearer says it marked a "special day" for the club's long-suffering supporters, although the move has proved controversial.
The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which will provide 80% of funds for the deal, is seen as separate to the state, which has been criticised over its human rights record.
This is despite the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, being listed as PIF chair.
