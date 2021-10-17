Newcastle FC owner pledges to match food bank donations
A new Newcastle United co-owner has pledged to match cash donations to a local food bank at home games.
Generous Magpies fans regularly give money and food to Newcastle West End Food Bank via its stand outside St James' Park.
Jamie Reuben, part of the consortium that took over the club, has said his family foundation would match cash donations until the end of the season.
A food bank spokesperson said the offer was "amazing".
Volunteers at the food bank, which opened in 2013 in Benwell Lane, said it was one of the busiest in the UK, usually providing food parcels to more than 30,000 people a year.
However, in the 12 months to 31 March this year it gave out an average of 1,600 food parcels a month - feeding around 53,000 people.
The food bank offers emergency aid to people in the west end of Newcastle which is one of the most economically and socially deprived areas in the North East.
Mr Reuben said: "We are delighted to be matching the valuable Newcastle fans' donations at every home match until the end of the season to provide much-needed support for the local community."
Jamie Reuben is the son of David Reuben, who is a property investor billionaire with his brother Simon.
Earlier this month, Mike Ashley sold NUFC to Amanda Staveley's consortium made up of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and the Reuben brothers.
In May 2020, the Reubens were named the second richest family in the UK by the Sunday Times Rich List with £21.4bn fortune.
