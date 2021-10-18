Houghton-le-Spring stabbing: Teenager dies after attack
A teenager has died after being stabbed outside a pub in Houghton-le-Spring.
Northumbria Police said the 18-year-old man was injured at about 21:30 BST on Saturday outside the Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street.
The teenager from Gateshead died in hospital on Sunday night, a force spokesman said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses. Six youths aged between 14 and 17 years old have been arrested on suspicion of wounding.
The spokesman said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the teenager's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need."
