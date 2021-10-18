Search goes on for diver missing off Farne Islands
A police marine team is continuing to search for a diver who has been missing for more than 24 hours off the coast of Northumberland.
The man disappeared in the North Sea on Sunday at around 11:30 BST, and a multi-agency operation was launched.
He had been diving from a vessel north of Longstone Lighthouse in the Farne Islands when he failed to resurface.
A major sea search involving two coastguard helicopters and several RNLI volunteer crews has taken place.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokesperson said despite "extensive shoreline and maritime searches" to locate the missing diver, nothing was found.
The MCA said its search was stood down at about 12:50 BST on Monday pending further information.
Northumbria Police said its specialist unit would continue on Monday night and Tuesday.
"Shortly before 12:45 on Sunday we received a call from the coastguard to report a concern for the welfare of a male driver," a force spokesperson said.
"It was reported that the individual had been diving near Longstone Lighthouse, Farne Islands, near Seahouses, when he failed to resurface."
