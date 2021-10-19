Houghton-le-Spring stabbing: Jack Woodley named as victim
- Published
A teenager who died after he was stabbed outside a pub in Houghton-le-Spring has been named.
Jack Woodley was severely injured on Saturday evening next to the Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street.
The 18-year-old, who was originally from the Durham area, died in hospital on Sunday surrounded by loved ones.
Nine youths aged between 14 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of wounding by detectives who have launched a murder investigation.
'Whole life ahead of him'
Jack, who had recently moved to Sunderland, leaves behind his parents, three brothers, a girlfriend and many friends.
In a statement his family said: "Jack will be sorely missed by us all, we will always miss our cheeky and charming blue-eyed boy."
Police said there had been an altercation outside the pub shortly after 21:30 BST on Saturday and appealed for witnesses.
Those arrested remain in police custody.
Det Insp Joanne Brooks, who is leading the Northumbria Police investigation, said: "This was a tragic incident that has sadly resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him.
"Our thoughts go out to Jack's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."
Extra police patrols will continue in the area as the investigation continues.
"We are absolutely committed to finding out the circumstances that led to this most tragic event, and I'd like to thank witnesses, many of whom are young themselves, who have already been in touch," Det Insp Brooks added.
"Nothing will ever bring back Jack but the best way to honour is memory is to make sure those responsible for his death are brought to justice."
